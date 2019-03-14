BelugaPay Market Cap Achieves $130,580.00 (BBI)

BelugaPay (CURRENCY:BBI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, BelugaPay has traded flat against the US dollar. BelugaPay has a market cap of $130,580.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BelugaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BelugaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00381846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.01674948 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00227255 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004827 BTC.

About BelugaPay

BelugaPay was first traded on October 14th, 2017. BelugaPay’s total supply is 60,793,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,948,463 tokens. BelugaPay’s official Twitter account is @BelugaPay . BelugaPay’s official message board is medium.com/@BelugaPay . BelugaPay’s official website is belugapay.com

Buying and Selling BelugaPay

BelugaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BelugaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BelugaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BelugaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

