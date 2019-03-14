Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) vs. Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD) Head to Head Contrast

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) and Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Wildhorse Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Wildhorse Resource Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Wildhorse Resource Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $192.30 million 0.19 -$70.47 million ($1.37) -0.33 Wildhorse Resource Development $427.19 million 4.05 $49.88 million $0.43 39.47

Wildhorse Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Bellatrix Exploration. Bellatrix Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wildhorse Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wildhorse Resource Development has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Wildhorse Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -30.29% -8.74% -5.01% Wildhorse Resource Development -11.80% 14.16% 5.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bellatrix Exploration and Wildhorse Resource Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 1 1 0 0 1.50 Wildhorse Resource Development 0 2 6 0 2.75

Bellatrix Exploration currently has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential downside of 44.44%. Wildhorse Resource Development has a consensus price target of $32.83, indicating a potential upside of 93.48%. Given Wildhorse Resource Development’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wildhorse Resource Development is more favorable than Bellatrix Exploration.

Summary

Wildhorse Resource Development beats Bellatrix Exploration on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total leasehold position of approximately 387,091 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and 90,062 net acres in overpressured Cotton Valley formation, as well as 454.3 million barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

