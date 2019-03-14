Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BECN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.29.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $56.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,992,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

