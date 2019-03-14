BCJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 586,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,208,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,735,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,724,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,734.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,664,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,629,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,188,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,818. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2533 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

