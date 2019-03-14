Bayer (BAYN) Given a €76.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective from research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

BAYN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Commerzbank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.67 ($103.11).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €67.56 ($78.56) on Thursday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

