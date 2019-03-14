Barnes & Noble, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (BKS)

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%.

Barnes & Noble has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Barnes & Noble has a payout ratio of 117.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE BKS opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Barnes & Noble has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $393.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Barnes & Noble had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Barnes & Noble’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKS. Craig Hallum set a $7.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Barnes & Noble Company Profile

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

