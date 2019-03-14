Barker Minerals (BML) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Barker Minerals Ltd (CVE:BML) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Barker Minerals Company Profile

Barker Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, diamond, platinum group, molybdenum, and sulphide deposits. It has interests in the mineral claims in the Goose Range area of the Cariboo mining district comprising approximately 51,451 hectares in east central British Columbia.

