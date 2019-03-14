Barclays Downgrades United Natural Foods (UNFI) to Underweight

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

UNFI stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $47.73.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 2,211.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 211.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

