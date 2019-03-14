Barclays Begins Coverage on Cloudera (CLDR)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cloudera from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Nomura set a $20.00 price objective on Cloudera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.56.

Cloudera stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,969,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 468,635 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 48,642 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

