Banyan Network Trading Up 46.9% Over Last Week (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Banyan Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, CoinEx, Ethfinex and IDEX. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $986,327.00 and approximately $3,226.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Banyan Network alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00019065 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00068939 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000762 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Banyan Network

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinEx, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banyan Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banyan Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.