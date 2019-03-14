Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,008,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.82% of Xerox worth $85,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Xerox by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Xerox by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 1,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 12,853.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

XRX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Standpoint Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

