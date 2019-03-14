Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $83.79 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 915,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $83,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the third quarter valued at $670,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the third quarter valued at $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 423.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 20.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,243 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 7,515 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $282,338.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose Luis M. Bustamante sold 2,737 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $101,433.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,537.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,570 shares of company stock valued at $506,670. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

