Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $79.73 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 684,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $79,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on Universal Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $132.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.37 and a 1-year high of $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

