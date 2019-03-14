Banco Santander (SAN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an a- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 16.13%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 46,183.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1,064.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

