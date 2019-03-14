Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BSMX. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.40 target price (down previously from $8.40) on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,035,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after acquiring an additional 99,924 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,857,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,724,000 after buying an additional 608,116 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,660,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,468,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 2,601,345 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,739,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,015,000 after buying an additional 377,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

