Balmoral Resources (BAR) Shares Down 7.1%

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) shares dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 214,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 126,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of $20.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87.

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

