Ball Co. (BLL) Stake Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,566,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,613,000 after purchasing an additional 161,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,834,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,620,000 after purchasing an additional 257,164 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,190,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,111,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,864,000 after purchasing an additional 993,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,720,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,047,000 after purchasing an additional 91,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 91,701 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $5,061,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 467,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,824,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 1,900 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $105,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,118.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,095. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 50,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

