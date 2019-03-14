Balchem (BCPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

BCPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $101.00 price target on Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of BCPC opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. Balchem has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Balchem by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

