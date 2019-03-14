Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes $108.35 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (TME)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,196,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,352,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.50% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TME. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of TME stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.01. 5,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,521. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

