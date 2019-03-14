Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,231 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $168,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,623,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,548,000 after acquiring an additional 362,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,623,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,786 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,077,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 575,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 57,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.30. 8,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 1.28. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $142.36.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $464.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.02 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Simon Joseph Treacy acquired 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.29 per share, with a total value of $199,320.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,320.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Grant Herlitz acquired 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,394.39. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 154,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,186,099.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,361 shares of company stock worth $718,075. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

