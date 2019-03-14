B3Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $756,453.00 (KB3)

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. B3Coin has a market capitalization of $756,453.00 and approximately $1,272.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, B3Coin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One B3Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.02304101 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011399 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000518 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000596 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001987 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00001323 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About B3Coin

B3Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 741,622,373 coins. B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for B3Coin is b3coin.io

B3Coin Coin Trading

B3Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase B3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

