B. Riley Weighs in on Tutor Perini Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Tutor Perini in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TPC. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp set a $24.00 price objective on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $27.00 target price on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $945.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

In other Tutor Perini news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $1,209,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,536,601 shares in the company, valued at $89,305,374.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $63,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,361.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $6,642,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 218,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 42,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $2,480,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

