Aviva PLC Sells 31,730 Shares of LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,730 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,909,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,523,000 after acquiring an additional 866,735 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in LKQ by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC now owns 329,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in LKQ by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $19,832,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $39.81.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). LKQ had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $260,447.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $189,569.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,385.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of LKQ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

