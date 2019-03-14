Aviva PLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,651 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 126.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,779,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,708 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 444,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 135,496 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 141,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 503,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

In related news, EVP Philippe Krakowsky sold 45,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $1,052,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 340,586 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

