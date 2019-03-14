Aviva PLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Longbow Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.95 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

Shares of GRMN opened at $83.94 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $932.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $125,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,683 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $221,025.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

