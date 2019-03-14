AVIVA PLC/ADR (AVVIY) versus Athene (ATH) Head to Head Analysis

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) and Athene (NYSE:ATH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get AVIVA PLC/ADR alerts:

AVIVA PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Athene does not pay a dividend. AVIVA PLC/ADR pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares AVIVA PLC/ADR and Athene’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVIVA PLC/ADR $63.97 billion 0.35 $1.93 billion $1.39 8.00 Athene $8.73 billion 0.95 $1.45 billion $5.82 7.24

AVIVA PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Athene. Athene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVIVA PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVIVA PLC/ADR and Athene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVIVA PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Athene 17.65% 14.09% 1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AVIVA PLC/ADR and Athene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVIVA PLC/ADR 0 1 0 1 3.00 Athene 0 2 9 0 2.82

Athene has a consensus target price of $57.80, indicating a potential upside of 37.22%. Given Athene’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athene is more favorable than AVIVA PLC/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of AVIVA PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Athene shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Athene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AVIVA PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athene has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Athene beats AVIVA PLC/ADR on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities. In addition, the company offers home, commercial, pet, travel, critical illness, income protection, and private medical life insurance products. Further, it provides investment management services for institutional pension fund mandates; and manages various retail investment products, including investment funds, unit trusts, open-ended investment companies, and ISAs for third-party financial institutions, pension funds, public sector organizations, investment professionals, and private investors. The company markets its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as MyAviva, an online platform. The company was formerly known as CGNU plc and changed its name to Aviva plc in July 2002. Aviva plc was founded in 1696 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. Athene Holding Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for AVIVA PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVIVA PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.