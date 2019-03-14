Avis Budget Group (CAR) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 4,796 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $170,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 4,189,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.33 per share, for a total transaction of $148,007,969.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,992.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 589,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 561,467 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

