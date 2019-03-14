Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,318 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.07%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

