Aviance Capital Management LLC Sells 13,316 Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Aviance Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,637,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,693,000 after purchasing an additional 387,490 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth $82,046,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in SK Telecom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,923,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,537 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in SK Telecom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,296,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 54,668 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $28.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Nomura raised shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

