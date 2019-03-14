Aviance Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Aviance Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,783 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.5% of Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Mairs & Power INC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 4,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 83,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,847. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $92,352.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,683.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Maybank Hagood purchased 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at $227,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

