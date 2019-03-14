Aviance Capital Management LLC Has $16.71 Million Holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (TBX)

Aviance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) by 19,309.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,909 shares during the period. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury accounts for approximately 2.3% of Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aviance Capital Management LLC owned about 31.30% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $16,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,000.

TBX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,956. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

