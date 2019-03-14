Aviance Capital Management LLC Buys 60,655 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)

Aviance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 303,275.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,655 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at $160,000.

NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 154,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,473. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

