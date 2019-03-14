AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) CEO Sells $13,314,437.49 in Stock

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 67,789 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,437.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $199.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.62. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $156.40 and a 12-month high of $200.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $578.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Citigroup lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

