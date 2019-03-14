Autoweb (AUTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AUTO. B. Riley upgraded shares of Autoweb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autoweb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Autoweb has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.11.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Autoweb will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoweb stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Autoweb worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

