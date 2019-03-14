Austal Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASB)

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of ASX:ASB opened at A$2.34 ($1.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $813.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08. Austal has a 12-month low of A$1.55 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of A$2.43 ($1.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Austal

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in Australia, the United States, and Asia. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval surface warfare combatants; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

