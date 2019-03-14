AT&T Inc. (T) Stake Lowered by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,290 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in AT&T by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.61.

T opened at $30.28 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

