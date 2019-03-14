AT&T Inc. (T) Stake Increased by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990,755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $321,448,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 21.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,207,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,713 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.61.

NYSE T opened at $30.28 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

