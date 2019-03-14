Atalaya Mining (ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday.

LON ATYM opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.91) on Tuesday. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of £164 ($214.30).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.