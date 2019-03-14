Astro (ASTRO) Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges

Astro (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Astro has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $0.00 worth of Astro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astro token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00006053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last seven days, Astro has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00381846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.01674948 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00227255 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Astro Token Profile

Astro’s genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Astro’s total supply is 6,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,313,833 tokens. The Reddit community for Astro is /r/astronautcapital . The official website for Astro is astronaut.capital . The official message board for Astro is medium.com/astronaut-capital . Astro’s official Twitter account is @astronautcap

Astro Token Trading

Astro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

