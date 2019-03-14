AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 6,300 ($82.32) in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,282.20 ($82.09).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at GBX 6,282.53 ($82.09) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.