AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2019 // No Comments

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 6,300 ($82.32) in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,282.20 ($82.09).

AZN opened at GBX 6,282.53 ($82.09) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

