AsiaCoin Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (AC)

AsiaCoin (CURRENCY:AC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One AsiaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AsiaCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. AsiaCoin has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $0.00 worth of AsiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000170 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000791 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. AsiaCoin’s total supply is 2,323,479,014 coins. The official website for AsiaCoin is www.thecoin.asia . AsiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AsiaCoin

AsiaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AsiaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AsiaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AsiaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

