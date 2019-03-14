Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

AHT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

AHT stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

