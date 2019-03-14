Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.45–0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.
ASNA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 5,504,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.80 million, a P/E ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.44. Ascena Retail Group has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.28.
Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.
Ascena Retail Group Company Profile
Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.
