Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Position Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 767.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 495,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 291,086 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 210,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 184.56% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

