ARP Americas LP Invests $378,000 in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 17,777.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,510,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,012,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,254,000 after acquiring an additional 999,278 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,038,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,705,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,149,000 after acquiring an additional 410,320 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,242,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,186,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $7,734,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $173.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 268.11% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.90.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

