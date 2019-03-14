ARP Americas LP Has $438,000 Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

ARP Americas LP decreased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,975.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 945,235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 914,503 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

NYSE DKS opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ARP Americas LP Has $438,000 Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/arp-americas-lp-has-438000-position-in-dicks-sporting-goods-inc-dks.html.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.