Aricoin (ARI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Aricoin (CURRENCY:ARI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Aricoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aricoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Aricoin has a market capitalization of $41,230.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Aricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 765.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020997 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aricoin Coin Profile

Aricoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2014. Aricoin’s total supply is 232,432,480 coins. Aricoin’s official website is aricoin.org . Aricoin’s official Twitter account is @AricoinCurrency

Aricoin Coin Trading

Aricoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

