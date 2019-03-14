Aquantia (AQ) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AQ. Raymond James downgraded Aquantia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded Aquantia to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Aquantia in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aquantia to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aquantia in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

NYSE AQ opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.32 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.19. Aquantia has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. Aquantia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aquantia will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Aquantia Company Profile

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.

