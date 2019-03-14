Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) CFO Acquires $26,250.00 in Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) CFO Gregory K. Chow bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,524.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,055. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1,130.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 168,501 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

