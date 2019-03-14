Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $268.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Applied Optoelectronics had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $63,220. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

